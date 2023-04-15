David’s Bridal laying off more than 9K employees as wedding season starts

David's Bridal is laying off over 9,000 workers across the country. (Photo: MGN / Dwight Burdette / CC BY 3.0)

PHILIDELPHIA, PA (WWAY) — One of the largest sellers of wedding gowns reportedly laying off thousands of employees, just as the wedding season gets underway.

According to a notice filed to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor, David’s Bridal will be laying off over 9,000 workers across the United States.

It is unclear exactly when the layoffs will begin, and how many stores will be affected.

The retailer currently operates more than 300 stores, and employs more than 11,000 workers.

David’s Bridal says their company is, “evaluating our strategic options and a sale process is underway.”

The company also says that all of its stores currently remain open.