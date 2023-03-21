Davis Center at Maides Park hosts senior gardening workshop

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Several people were able to work on their green thumbs this morning during a gardening workshop.

The Davis Center at Maides Park held its second ever Senior Brunch Program this morning.

This program is for ages 50 and up, and allows the members to suggest the type of things they want to see in class.

Today, participants were able to learn gardening skills.

The City of Wilmington Parks and Rec Department came out to teach seed planting, fertilizing, and how to use garden containers.

“We just have a good time. They are learning currently how to do gardening practices. Anything they can plant, anything they can ask questions about. How to plant, how to harvest, how to use our seed library, that’s what we’re doing today,” said Isiah Lubben, Maides Park Recreation Supervisor.

Lubben says most people don’t have big backyards for gardens, so today their objective was to teach them to utilize things like cans, egg cartons, and even old shoes to plant gardens.