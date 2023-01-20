‘Dawson’s Creek’ marks 25 years since premier; Wilmington celebration planned for May

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — 25 years ago, on January 20, 1998, Wilmington-filmed Dawson’s Creek premiered on television.

The show filmed 128 episodes in the Cape Fear over a 4-year span.

To mark the occasion, a special celebration is planned in Wilmington this May.

The Capeside Event has confirmed several cast members, including Kerr Smith (Jack McPhee), Nina Repeta (Bess Potter) Dylan Neal (Doug Witter), Hal Ozsan (Todd Carr), Mark Matkevich (Drue Valentine) & Gareth Williams (Mike Potter).

Additional cast and crew are set to be announced over the coming weeks.

This will be the first organized event centered on the show’s following, one that has been reignited by streaming services over the years.

“Our town has regularly welcomed unguided visitors posing for pictures at various landmarks seen throughout the show, but this event, for fans of Dawson’s Creek, will be a first here,” John Sneed said. “I’m confident the response to our coastal city will be overwhelmingly positive for fans of the show.”

The event is planned for May 4th and 5th.

Tickets are available HERE.