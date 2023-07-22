Daycare director’s quick thinking keeps kids safe in NC tornado

Debris is scattered around the Pfizer facility on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Rocky Mount, N.C., after damage from severe weather. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

ROCKY MOUNT, NC (WRAL) — St. Stephen’s Loving Daycare Center in Rocky Mount has some repairs to do after Wednesday’s EF3 tornado damaged the ceiling and shattered a window.

“We saw the devastation of everything,” Carolyn Slade said.

As the tornado approached, there were 67 children playing inside at the day care center at 3861 North Wesleyan Blvd. in Rocky Mount.

No one was injured thanks to quick actions of Slade and her staff.

“Of course, I started crying because I’m emotional,” Slade said. “It was a miracle.”

Slade described what happened Wednesday afternoon as the tornado ripped through the area.

“I came in the inside, it blew the door open, that door came open from the force, and I pushed it, I don’t know how I did it,” Slade said. “It was the grace of God, and I locked the door.”

The only damage to the building was part of the ceiling and a shattered window.

