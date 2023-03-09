Daylight saving time gets ready to spring us forward

WWAY NEWS — We’re getting ready to spring forward again, daylight saving time begins Sunday morning (March 12th).

For some people, the time change affects their sleep patterns for several weeks. According to Dr. John Card with Novant Health, there are some things you can do to minimize the impact.

“Try to stick to a sleep routine, try not to sleep in because we’ve missed that hour that we were looking for as well. Being outdoors to try to help your body use to the sun again,” said Dr. Card.

Dr. Card says it also helps to put down your electronic devices well before you go to bed so that your mind can properly wind down.