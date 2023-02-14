Deadline approaching for BEMC grant applications

Wednesday is the deadline for BEMC grant applications (Photo: BEMC)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Wednesday is the final day local organizations can apply for grants up to $2,500 from Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation (BEMC) through the Community Grants program.

“We’re very proud to invest in the ideas and initiatives that strengthen our communities,” said Brookes Versaggi, Manager of Member Engagement and Communications for BEMC. “There is an incredible group of advocates, creators, and leaders in Brunswick and Columbus Counties and it’s our privilege to help bring their ideas to life.”

The Community Grants program funds projects for non-profit organizations and community groups that make a positive impact on our community. Since 2003, more than $685,000 has been given back to local communities through the program. Last year, BEMC awarded 32 local organizations $37,750.

Eligible groups may apply to Brunswick Electric for grants up to $2,500 each year for projects that fall into these five areas: family services, civic and community programs, cultural and arts programs, emergency services, and economic development.

For more information or to apply for a grant, click HERE.