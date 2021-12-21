Deadline for CFPUA COVID Relief Program extended to January 31

CFPUA (Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The deadline for CFPUA residential customers to apply for financial assistance from the CFPUA COVID Relief Program has been extended by one month to January 31.

The application for financial assistance can be completed at CFPUA.org/Relief. Customers unable to apply online may call the Good Shepherd Center, which is administering the program, at 910-763-4424.

The CFPUA COVID Relief Program provides financial aid to pay for residential CFPUA bill charges incurred after January 27, 2020, and through October 15, 2021, that are delinquent as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is being funded by allocations from New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington, each of which designated $500,000 from funds they received through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which is being administered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

To qualify for the program, customers’ household income must be at or below 80 percent of the Area Household Income for New Hanover County.

For information on other financial assistance programs, visit CFPUA.org/Assist.