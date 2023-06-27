Deadly food allergies and how to navigate them with caution

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Topsail High School is mourning the loss of former teacher and coach, Jamie Rochelle.

Friends of Rochelle said he died from an allergic reaction.

According to the CDC, almost 6% of adults and children in the U.S. have a food allergy.

Food allergies are dangerous and should be handled with care.

Those affected can experience minor to fatal reactions.

Some of the most common food allergies are dairy, wheat, nuts, and shellfish.

Symptoms from food allergies can range from hives, watery eyes, and a runny nose — to wheezing, throwing up, and closing of the throat.

“So, the first time that you’re exposed to the item, you may get a minor reaction. But the risk is, if you continue to be exposed to the item that you’re allergic to — that you can have a more severe reaction after that,” Rand Pennington, Novant Health, said.

Family Nurse Practitioner, Rand Pennington, said these reactions can happen quickly. So, take precautions to prevent them and be prepared to act.

“Make sure that you’re asking at restaurants or wherever you’re being served, ‘what’s in the products’ so that you know. You can wear a medical alert bracelet. Make sure that you carry your EpiPen with you in case you have a reaction. So, that you can use the EpiPen and then then let others around you know that you have a food allergy as well,” Pennington said.

Pennington said if you feel you may have a food allergy, it is best to consult a doctor.

Diagnoses can be determined through either a skin or blood test.

Pennington urged those who have people in their life with food allergies to pay attention.

He said your fast reaction, by calling 911, can ultimately help to save a life.