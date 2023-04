Deadly shooting reported in Whiteville

A deadly shooting has taken place in Whiteville according to police (Photo: MGN Online)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Whiteville.

The incident took place Wednesday afternoon around 1:15, leaving one person dead.

Police say the shooting took place at Whiteville Discount Tire on E. Columbus Street.

We’ll have more details when they become available.