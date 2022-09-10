Death investigation underway after two found dead inside Wilmington home

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office (Photo: NHSO)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation on the 700-block of Myrtle Landing Place in Wilmington.

According to a NHCSO spokesperson, sheriff’s deputies were called out to do a welfare check on the homeowners by family members at about 4:30, Friday afternoon.

When deputies arrived they discovered a man and woman dead inside the home.

The cause of death is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story, follow WWAY on air and online as more information becomes available.