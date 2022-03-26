Decals are free for Carolina Beach residents by March 31

Carolina Beach water tower (photo: Peyton Furtado)

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach wants to remind residents that re-entry decals are free to town residents and property/business owners through March 31.

A fee of $20 will be charged for each decal requested on or after April 1.

Starting in 2022, Carolina Beach parking passes and re-entry decals became separate items; parking passes are digital whereas re-entry decals are stickers placed on a vehicle windshield-they are no longer combined. If a re-entry decal is needed, it must be obtained in addition to a parking pass.

The town wants residents to know: If you have not obtained your re-entry decal yet, you can do so online at this link or in person during normal business hours at Town Hall (1121 N. Lake Park Blvd.) or the parking office (1708 Canal Dr.).

Contact the parking office at (910) 458-4614 if you have any questions related to re-entry decals.