‘Decomposed’ body found in Lumberton turns out to be life-sized mannequin

Lumberton Police say a 'decomposed' body turned out to be a mannequin (Photo: WPDE)

Officials working to identify a body found in Lumberton Tuesday morning said it turned out to be a life-sized mannequin.

The Lumberton Police Dept. said an officer patrolling his assigned area found the “decomposed” body around 5:00 a.m. in the 3600 block of West 5th Street.

