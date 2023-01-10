‘Deep Dives into History’ program coming to NC Maritime Museum at Southport

A special presentation of living history is coming to the NC Maritime Museum at Southport (Photo: NC Department of Natural and Coastal Resources)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A new interactive program at the North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport is combining living historians, material culture displays and hands-on activities to help visitors connect more directly to the past.

Museum Manager John Moseley developed the “Deep Dives into History” program to provide visitors a greater understanding of the wide ranging and varied history of the region, the state and the country.

The first program in the series featured dentistry in the Colonial age, and the second one shared the history of local USOs during World War II. Up next in the series is “Navigation Tools in the Age of Sail,” which will be held at the museum on January 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The free drop-in program, which is designed for all ages, will showcase the tools that helped seafarers of old explore the world. Registration is not required.

“Latitude sailing and dead reckoning were two early methods to find your way, but both had their limitations,” Moseley said. “The change in technology from a cross staff to the octant and the shift from maps to nautical charts greatly improved the abilities of the navigator to get where they were going safely.”

Moseley will set up and staff a station with many navigational tools on display, demonstrating how they were used.

The “Deep Dive into History: Navigation Tools in the Age of Sail” program will also include a hands-on activity. Using string, a weight, a straw, and paper, visitors will recreate and learn the basics of using a 1728 Gunter’s Quadrant.

The Deep Dive series will continue monthly with the exception of February and December.