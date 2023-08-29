Department of Labor gives update on Belk bedbugs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– We’re learning more about complaints filed about bed bugs at the Belk store in Independence Mall.

The North Carolina Department of Labor confirms it received two complaints about bed bugs at the store. One was dated August 14th, and the other on August 16th.

Last week, Belk released a statement confirming bed bugs had been found at the store, and that it had a professional pest control company come in to eliminate them.

We caught up with a local exterminator to talk more about bed bugs, and how to get rid of them.

“Bed bugs, they’re not coming from the outside,” said Joseph Barba, End Game Exterminators Owner. “That’s what a misconception about them is. You’re getting them from travel or someone having them and bringing them into your house unknowingly, or maybe they’re living with them and don’t tell you, then bring them into your house. They’ll pick up on your clothes, a purse, luggage when you stay at a hotel, they can get on your luggage, and you could bring them home unknowingly.”

Barba also adds, there are three primary ways of getting rid of bed bugs. Professional-grade chemicals, heat treatment, or fumigation.

You will not be successful treating them on your own.

According to the department of labor, both complaints involving Belk are still considered open, even though Belk corporate says there are no bed bugs there now.