Deputies: Man arrested for setting Supply home on fire

Deputies say the crime happened on September 13 in the 1600 block of Pine Valley Drive in Supply.

Benny Keel (Photo: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested in connection to a Brunswick County home fire that took place back in September.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says Benny Daren Keel, 56, has been arrested for arson and attempted murder charges.

Deputies say the crime happened on September 13 in the 1600 block of Pine Valley Drive in Supply.

He is being held in jail under no bond.