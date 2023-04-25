Deputies respond to Tuesday morning Market Street bank robbery

Eddie Richard Jr. has been arrested for robbing a bank (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a bank robbery Tuesday morning.

The State Employees Credit Union at 8075 Market Street was robbed shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

They say the suspect entered the bank with a bag, approached the teller, and gave her a note demanding money and that he had a gun. Upon receiving money from the teller the suspect stated, “I can’t do this, call the police” and sat down in the lobby.

Patrol Deputies arrived on the scene and took the suspect into custody.

Deputies arrested Eddie Richard Jr. for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Richard is in the New Hanover County Detention Facility under a $25,000 secured bond.