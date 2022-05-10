DEQ accepting applications for $18 Million to restore beaches from coastal storm damage

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is accepting project applications from local governments for coastal storm damage mitigation projects.

According to the department, $18 million has been allocated to the Division of Water Resources’ Coastal Storm Damage Mitigation Fund. Funding may only be used for costs associated with beach nourishment, artificial dunes, and other projects to mitigate or remediate coastal storm damage to the ocean beaches and dune systems of the state.

The funds must be cost-shared with non-State dollars on a basis of at least one non-State dollar for every one dollar from the Fund.

Applications will be accepted through July 8, 2022. All applications will be evaluated to determine if the proposed beach nourishment or dune project meet the minimum requirements and will be ranked according to the following criteria:

environmental benefits,

social benefits,

economic benefits,

life of the project,

financial resources and project efficiency.

To learn more about the criteria, you can visit the funding guidelines located on the DEQ website.