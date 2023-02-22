DEQ hosting community information meeting in Pender County to discuss private well sampling

NC DEQ is hosting an community information event to discuss private well sampling (Photo: WWAY)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality will hold a community information meeting on February 28th in Pender County.

The event will be held at Heide Trask Senior High School Auditorium in Rocky Point.

DEQ will share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in Columbus, New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties.

Staff will also answer questions from the public about the private well sampling and alternate water supplies.

At DEQ’s direction, Chemours is sampling for PFAS contamination in eligible private drinking water wells downstream of the Fayetteville Works Facility. Chemours is required to provide alternate water supplies to residents whose wells exceed specific action levels.