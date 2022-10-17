DEQ issues statement in response to Chemours permit appeal

DEQ is responding to Chemours appeal of a permit

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Department of Environmental Quality has issued a response to Chemours appeal of a Final NPDES Permit.

Chemours made the appeal announcement last week about the Permit issued by NCDEQ in September related to Chemours’ mile-long barrier wall.

According to Chemours, late changes to the permit have led to uncertainty they’ll be able to fully comply in the timeframe required.

The NPDES permit for the treatment system is part of the larger barrier wall remediation project to substantially reduce PFAS entering the Cape Fear River and impacting downstream communities. DEQ says Chemours is required to fulfill its obligations under the Consent Order and reduce the amount of contaminated groundwater reaching the Cape Fear River from the Chemours Fayetteville Works facility.

The Consent Order Addendum specifies a minimum reduction of 99% for the treatment system. DEQ says they expect Chemours to take all necessary steps to minimize its PFAS impacts on the environment.

With the delays, Chemours is at risk of not fully complying by the Consent Order deadline of March 2023 and extend the ongoing contamination reaching the river and impacting downstream residents, DEQ says.