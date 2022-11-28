Designs being accepted for large-scale mural in downtown Wilmington park

A new mural is being planned on a large, blank wall at Bijou Park in Wilmington (Photo: WDI)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Design submissions are now being accepted for a large-scale mural at the newly renovated Bijou Park in downtown Wilmington.

Proposed as “The Last Piece of the Park,” the project offers an opportunity to enhance the pocket park and streetscape on North Front Street, between Chestnut and Grace streets.

Organizers say the winning design will energize the site by highlighting its heritage and history while providing an attractive backdrop in the central business district.

The cost of the mural must be no more than $40,000, including all costs associated with the design and installation of this work of public art. Artists are expected to use high quality exterior paint and seals to ensure the longevity and sustainability of the murals and to protect the work from graffiti.

Interested artists must submit their designs by January 1, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Details can be found HERE.

The winner will be announced on February 15, 2023, with the project expected to be completed by May 15, 2023.