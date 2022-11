Despite a nearby cemetery and traffic concerns, Brunswick planning approves 200-plus homes

A new development is coming to a portion of Brunswick County (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (STARNEWS) — A planned development could bring 252 single-family homes to rural Brunswick County near Supply.

The Brunswick County Planning Board unanimously approved a proposal to develop just over 105 acres of land on Old Lennon Road near N.C. 211 into single-family homes at its November meeting.

Click here to read more….