Despite major pushback, Oak Island will not restrict ‘mega-houses’

Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (STARNEWS) — How big is too big?

For months, that has been the question regarding single-family homes on Oak Island. The planning board and town staff examined the current ordinance and hammered out two proposals that were presented to the town council at its August 16 meeting. During the required public hearing, citizens spoke on both sides of the issue.

Ultimately, a motion to restrict large homes to 4,000 square feet town-wide failed in a 3-2 vote, with council members John Bach and Bill Craft voting in favor of the measure.

