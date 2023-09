Details released regarding Columbus County shooting

(Photo: MGN Online)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released details regarding a recent shooting.

Deputies responded to a gun shot wound on Smyrna Road in Whiteville on September 19th.

Israel Coker reported a vehicle drove by the property while he was outside and fired multiple shots.

A bullet hit the victim’s arm causing minor injury.

The investigation is ongoing.