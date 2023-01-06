Detective, deputies exposed to drugs during traffic stop; two arrested

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested after allegedly exposing officers to dangerous drugs during a traffic stop.

The Narcotics Division of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office was seen investigating a vehicle on I-40 Thursday evening.

During the search, a Detective and two Deputies were exposed to a dangerous opioid drug, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation led to the arrest of 37-year-old Lewis Rudolph Brown Drayton and 24-year-old Charmaine Inez Cuttino.

During the arrest, the Sheriff’s Office says Drayton attempted to throw drugs out of his vehicle, in the process, exposing a Detective and two Deputies to a powerful and highly addictive opioid drug.

The Detective, who lost consciousness, was immediately administered Narcan. He and the two other Deputies were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and later released.

Drayton and Cuttino have been taken into custody and are being held on multiple felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

The investigation is still ongoing, and more details will be released as they become available.