Detectives arrest two for stealing mail, identify nearly 2,000 victims in the Carolinas

Credit: York County Sherriff's Office

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Detectives with the York County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people earlier this week for several charges, including identity theft and mail fraud, after they were found dumping stolen mail in a Walmart parking lot.

Close to 2,000 people across York County and North Carolina have been affected, according to detectives.

Jennings Peter Keziah, 34, of Charlotte, and Tressa Nichole Baucom, 28, of Gastonia, were arrested on Dec. 7 after someone reported to the sheriff’s office two people were throwing mail out of a car in the Lake Wylie, S.C. Walmart parking lot.

After further investigation, Keziah and Baucom had more than 3,600 pieces of mail and 74 packages that did not belong to them. Detectives believe they took mail directly from the victim’s mailboxes. The mail found dates back to Nov. 2021.

