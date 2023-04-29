Detours for Market Street railroad crossing repairs
The closure is scheduled to remain in place through Tuesday, May 2nd.
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A portion of Market street is closed for railroad crossing repairs.
Crews with CSX Transportation made the closure near Darlington Avenue starting at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.
The closure is scheduled to remain in place through Tuesday, May 2nd.
The following detours have been put into place:
Four Detours Traveling Eastbound on Market Street (from Downtown):
Right on 16th Street southbound > Left on Dawson Street eastbound > Left on College Road northbound > Market Street.
Left on 17th Street northbound > Right on Princess Place Drive eastbound > Left on 23rd Street northbound > Right on Martin Luther King, Jr Parkway eastbound > Right on Kerr Avenue southbound > Market St.
Left on 23rd Street northbound > Right on Martin Luther King, Jr Parkway eastbound > Right on Kerr Avenue southbound > Market Street.
Right on Covil Avenue southbound > Left on Randall Parkway eastbound > Left on Kerr Avenue northbound > Market Street.
Four Detours Traveling Westbound on Market Street (to Downtown):
Right on Martin Luther King, Jr Parkway westbound > Right on 23rd Street southbound > Market Street.
Left on College Road southbound > Right on Oleander Drive westbound > Right on 17th Street northbound > Market Street.
Right on Kerr Avenue northbound > Left on Martin Luther King, Jr Parkway westbound > Right on 23rd Street southbound > Market Street.
Right on Princess Place Drive > Left on 23rd Street southbound or Left on 16th Street southbound > Market Street.