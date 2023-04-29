Detours for Market Street railroad crossing repairs

The closure is scheduled to remain in place through Tuesday, May 2nd.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A portion of Market street is closed for railroad crossing repairs.

Crews with CSX Transportation made the closure near Darlington Avenue starting at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The following detours have been put into place: