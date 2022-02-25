Developments in new HIV treatments show promising results after third person has been cured of HIV

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There have been new developments in treatments for HIV, after a recent report of another person cured of the virus. A local health official is spoke on the treatment method used, and what it means for people looking for treatment.

The new treatment involves a transplant method using umbilical cord blood. Researchers say it’s the first woman cured of HIV, and also the first person identified as mixed raced cured of the virus. Dr. Mackie King, a clinical pharmacist practitioner with Novant Health Infectious Disease Specialists in Wilmington why the new developments with this treatment are expected to help treat more people.

“You know it might be a little bit harder to find a genetic match in what they’re calling mixed race person. So, by using this cord blood it doesn’t have to be matched quite so closely. So, the thought is that potentially this may allow us to use this and more in the future,” said Dr. Mackie King.

King says there are an estimated 35,000 people living with HIV in North Carolina, and this recent discovery will help in developing treatments to distribute on a larger scale.