Dick’s Sporting Goods offering discount to NCHSAA families this weekend

Dick's Sporting Goods (Photo: MGN / Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering North Carolina High School Athletic Association families an exclusive discount of 20% off throughout this weekend.

They’re offering a coupon that allows parents to grab all the thing you will need for the season, as well as your back to school items that you’ve had your eyes on.

The coupon is valid at all North Carolina store locations through Monday, August 8, 2022.

The coupon must be shown at the register during checkout.