Disclosures lead to conviction of Wilmington man for sex abuse

James Branch, 60, of Wilmington (Photo: District Attorney Ben David)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has pled guilty to second degree sex offense and two counts of taking indecent liberties with children in New Hanover County Superior Court on Tuesday.

James Branch, 60, of Wilmington, was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenager twenty years ago, and of taking indecent liberties with another child six years ago.

Both victims only recently disclosed the abuse to the New Hanover County Sheriff earlier this year.

The Senior Resident Superior Court Judge sentenced the defendant to 11-14 years in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

Branch will have register as a sex offender for life upon his release from prison.