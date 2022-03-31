Doctor explains aphasia, the condition Bruce Willis has

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY) – Following Bruce Willis’ recent announcement that he has aphasia, and is taking a break from acting, the diagnosis is leaving many with questions about the condition.

Aphasia is a disorder that impacts a person’s ability to communicate. While it is unknown what caused Willis’ diagnosis, Dr. Laurie McWilliams, a Neurologist with Novant Health says the condition is typically caused by a stroke, head injury, brain tumor, infection or dementia.

“So sometimes people cannot understand the information that is being sent to them, and sometimes they can understand the information that’s being sent to them, but they can’t output, meaning they cannot articulate their thoughts or the whole process has been impacted,” said Dr. Laurie McWilliams, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center Neurosciences Critical Care Unit and Chair Medical Director.

Dr. McWilliams says there are medications that can be used to treat the condition.