Docuseries with 70s icon to film premiere season in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A docuseries starring a late 70’s icon has set its sights on New Hanover County to film its premiere season.

The home improvement shows with a spiritual element will star Erik Estrada who is better known as Frank Poncherollo of CHiPS as host.

Producers have picked area residents and families in need and will help create a home environment conducive to their needs which range from building a ramp for a wheelchair-bound kid to installing handrails and walk-in shower for seniors.

Community churches will be brought in to provide care, support, and spiritual guidance.

the creator and producers of the show say the show is about doing something positive for those who need it.

“Divine Renovation is about community and a spiritual element it’s about coming together. We were fortunate to have Erika Estrada host it we’re coming to Wilmington doing really, really good things,” said Monty Hobbs.

“Doing something that is good, something that is good for your soul and the souls of others who are going to watch it, spreading a message,” said Matthieu Chazareix. “I hope that when we’re done with this show we’ll have helped some people; we’ll have changed their lives.”

The series is expected to be ready to air by the start of the new year.

The producers would like to film in another cape fear county for season two.