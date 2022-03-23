Dog dropped at shelter because owners believed he was gay adopted by new couple

A North Carolina dog that was dropped off at the shelter because his previous owners believed he was gay

A North Carolina dog that was dropped off at the shelter because his previous owners believed he was gay has been adopted.

A Facebook post from the Stanly County Animal Shelter said the dog’s owners surrendered him after he humped another male dog.

Animal experts said that is a common behavior in dogs that is not sexual in nature and instead is a way of asserting dominance.

Fezco, who is four to five years old, has been adopted by a gay couple in Charlotte.

