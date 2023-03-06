Dog killed in Monday morning Calabash structure fire

Crews responded to a fire early Monday morning, which killed a dog (Photo: Calabash Fire Department)

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — The Calabash Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Monday morning.

Crews headed to the 800 block of Yaupon Drive off Thomasboro Road around 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters found flames shooting from the middle window of a large addition to a single-wide mobile home, and heavy smoke throughout the residence. Although firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control quickly, a dog died in the fire.

Fortunately, no firefighters or residents were injured. Calabash firefighters were assisted at the scene by Sunset Beach and Ocean Isle fire departments, as well as Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick County EMS, and the Calabash Fire Department Auxiliary.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Brunswick County Fire Marshall’s Office.