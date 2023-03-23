Dog owners reminded to not leave animals in cars as weather warms up

A reminder to not leave your animals in the car as the temperatures warm (Photo: Pixabay / MGN)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s beginning to warm up around the Cape Fear.

With that in mind, animal-owners are being reminded about the dangers of leaving our furry friends in cars.

Even on a mild day of about 70 degrees Fahrenheit, the temperature inside a car can quickly rocket to over 115 degrees, according to a study in the journal Pediatrics.

Dogs can experience heat exhaustion when their body temperature hits just 103 degrees.