Donald Trump to hold rally in Wilmington on September 23

Donald Trump and his wife Melania step off their jet for a rally at Wilmington International Airport

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Former President Donald Trump is coming to Wilmington.

According to a news release, he will deliver remarks in support of endorsed candidate and special guest Tedd Budd, Republican nominee for US Senate from North Carolina, and the entire North Carolina Trump Ticket.

The rally will be held on Friday, September 23 at Aero Center at Wilmington International Airport, located at 1830 Flightline Road.

Doors will open at 2 p.m.

Special guest speakers will deliver remarks at 4 p.m., followed by the 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump speaking at 7 p.m.

To register for tickets, click here.