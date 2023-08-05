Donald Trump to speak at South Carolina GOP gala Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WCSC) – Former President Donald Trump will headline an annual fundraiser for the South Carolina Republican Party in Columbia.

Just days after being indicted in federal court in Washington D.C., Donald Trump will appear at the Silver Elephant Gala at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds, Saturday.

The gala is the longest-standing Republican event in the state’s history. They are celebrating their 56th year in 2023.

Organizers said this year’s event is expected to be the largest in the state party’s history.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Republican National Committee co-chair Drew McKissick are also expected to attend.

Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to four felony charges that accused him of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Dorchester County Republican Chair Steven Wright said Trump’s visit highlights the state’s importance in the presidential race.

“South Carolina picks presidents,” Wright said. “If you look at the history of South Carolina, every single person that has won the White House since Ronald Reagan has won South Carolina during the nominating contest, so we are a state that prides ourselves. We are very deliberate in who we choose to support, and we look forward to hearing President Trump’s vision for the future tonight.”

The former president is expected to speak at around 8:30 p.m. The event comes ahead of the Republican primary debate that’s scheduled for Aug. 23.

