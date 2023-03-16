Donations needed for community baby shower being held in Brunswick County
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Donations of a variety of items are needed for a community baby shower being held next month.
Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center will host the free community baby shower on Saturday, April 15th.
The event will run from 9:00 a.m. through 11:00 a.m.
The shower will be held in the parking lot of Brunswick Medical Center, where clothing, diapers, toys, toiletries and more will be distributed. There will also be information on breastfeeding and car seat safety checks.
Brunswick Medical Center is requesting new and unopened donations, including:
- Bottles.
- Sippy cups.
- Bibs.
- Clothing (newborn to 2T).
- Diapers.
- Wipes.
- Diaper rash cream.
- Nonperishable snacks and juice.
- Car seats.
- Strollers.
- Portable playpens.
- Walkers.
- Toys.
- Books.
- Toiletries.
Items can be dropped off at the main lobby at Brunswick Medical Center at 240 Hospital Drive NE in Bolivia.
Cash donations for the baby shower will also be accepted by the Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center Foundation HERE.