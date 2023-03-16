Donations needed for community baby shower being held in Brunswick County

Donations are being held for a baby shower event being held at Novant Health (Photo: WWAY)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Donations of a variety of items are needed for a community baby shower being held next month.

Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center will host the free community baby shower on Saturday, April 15th.

The event will run from 9:00 a.m. through 11:00 a.m.

The shower will be held in the parking lot of Brunswick Medical Center, where clothing, diapers, toys, toiletries and more will be distributed. There will also be information on breastfeeding and car seat safety checks.

Brunswick Medical Center is requesting new and unopened donations, including: