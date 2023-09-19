Donna Fayko resigns as New Hanover County Health and Human Services Director

Donna Fayko has resigned (Photo: New Hanover County Health and Human Services)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Donna Fayko has resigned at the New Hanover County Health and Human Services Director.

Fayko had been in the role since October 6, 2020.

She became New Hanover County’s first agency director after the Public Health and Social Services departments consolidated in July of 2019.

Tufanna Bradley will continue to serve as Assistant County Manager, but has also been named Interim HHS Director, according to officials.