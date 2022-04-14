Don’t believe the hype; expert says invasive worm not harmful as feared

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A worm with the same toxins found in the puffer-fish has been spotted in North Carolina, but according to entomologist Matt Bertone there is nothing to worry about.

The hammerhead worm, or flatworm, is a terrestrial worm found all over the world in humid environments such as the Cape Fear region.

They feed on soft body invertebrates such as earthworms through their mouth which is located on their belly.

Earthworms are great for soil, however, some species of earthworms such as the jumping worms are not according to Bertone.

“We can’t really generalize that all earth worms are good because these flat ones are predators,” he said.

Jumping worms can eat a lot of leaf litter and cause huge destruction to native habitats, therefore in this case the hammerhead worm would be beneficial, as they eat this type of earthworm (jumping worm), according to Bertone.

“So, it really depends on what your view is – what’s more important basically, it’s a complicated situation,” he said. “If there are these types of prey in an area that can be wiped out by the worms, then it is a big problem.”

Hammerhead worms are fairly common in southeastern North Carolina and many of the big earthworms seen in the region are most likely non-native, too, according to Bertone.

The hammerhead worm is toxic to pets and humans if consumed in large amounts, Bertone advises — to wash your hands if handled.

Trying to exterminate the invertebrate is a losing battle and he wants to reassure the public there is no immediate danger.

Bertone says he’s not sure why the worm continues to make headlines because they’ve been in the United States for many years.

“I’m not sure why they keep making it in the news, when somebody picks up on them or finds one they get a little freaked out, they are so bizarre looking,” he said. “They are generally going to be harmless, basically, to people and their pets.”

“Unless you are somebody who is going [out in] your yard and picking up every flat worm and eating it all at once, you’re not going to have to worry about them at all,” he said.

Bertone says the best way to kill them is in a bag of salt or jar of alcohol – cutting them in half will only create two worms.