Downtown Belville development project shows first signs of life following lawsuits

Redevelopment plans are expected to continue for Town of Belville (Photo: WWAY)

BELVILLE, NC (STARNEWS) — After 15 years and back-and-forth lawsuits, Belville’s long-held-off downtown redevelopment plans could soon be moving forward.

Urban Smart Growth has plans for a 12-acre residential project on River Road making its way through the town’s planning process, the first sign of development on the property since the $200 million deal to revitalize the downtown area was inked in 2007.

The deal envisioned a mixed-use town center with more than 1 million square feet of space for apartments and condos, as well as a waterfront plaza including restaurants, retail units, office space, a boardwalk, marina, and amphitheater. The project would connect to the adjacent Riverfront Park.

