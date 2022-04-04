Downtown roads to close for Azalea Festival this week

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The annual North Carolina Azalea Festival is coming back to town this week and several roads will need to close to accommodate visitors.



The festival will be held April 6-10 with multiple events, including a parade, garnering thousands of people each day.



On April 9 at 9:30 a.m., the 2022 Dollar General Parade will take place and close North Third Street from at least Market to Bladen streets.

Blocks of streets between Water Street and Fifth Avenue to Castle and Harnett streets also will be barricaded for safety.



Drivers should also be alert to festival vendors located near the Wilson Center between North Second and North Front streets.



The N.C. Department of Transportation urges motorists to use caution and drive slowly around these downtown streets and be alert for pedestrians.