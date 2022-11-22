Downtown Wilmington restaurant ‘Crust’ closing Wednesday, to reopen under new name

Crust will close Wednesday and reopen next year with a new name (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A downtown Wilmington business is closing its doors but will be reopening them soon under a new name and establishment.

The manager of Crust confirmed the grilled cheese sandwich and cocktail restaurant’s last day will be Wednesday.

They will be re-purposing the business as a traditional pub-type establishment.

The work will take around 2-6 months to complete and will have a new name when it reopens.