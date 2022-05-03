Dozens of events planned across North Carolina for Bike & Roll to School Day

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Thousands of people across North Carolina are expected to lace up their shoes and take part Wednesday in the walking event of the year.

The 11th annual National Bike & Roll to School Day celebration encourages more families to consider getting to school on foot or bicycle, bringing attention to circumstances that may be getting in the way.

Nearly 60 events will be held across North Carolina, including those planned at Bradley Creek Elementary in Wilmington and North Topsail Elementary in Hampstead.

“Our agency is a proud supporter of Bike & Roll to School Day,” Ryan Brumfield, with NCDOT, said. “We enjoy seeing families and local leaders come together for this event to show the importance of bike and pedestrian safety, especially for our children.”

This year, the NCDOT’s Safe Routes to School program’s feature event will be at Moore Square Magnet Middle School in Raleigh, where state and local officials will join students and their families for the trip to school.

Coordinated by the National Center for Safe Routes to School, Bike & Roll to School Day joins the excitement surrounding National Bike Month, which is led by the League of American Bicyclists each May.

Bike & Roll to School Day is part of the movement for year-round safe routes to school and encourages walking and rolling to school as healthy ways for kids and families to make their school commutes.