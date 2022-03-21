Dozens rally downtown Wilmington in support of Ukraine

Rally for Ukraine in downtown Wilmington March 20, 2022(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover Chapter of the Black Leadership Caucus and Woman Organizing for Wilmington partnered to host the Rally for Ukraine City-Wide Day of Pray for World Peace in Wilmington at Innes Park.

People prayed, sang, and veterans spoke against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Barbara Bakowycz, a woman of Ukrainian descent, spoke about her connection to Ukraine and her concern for her loved ones living there. She says she has not been able to contact them as the crisis worsens.

“At least 30 something-odd cousins and extended cousins and family, but I don’t know where they are. I’ve lost touch with them, who I’ve tried to get in touch with,” Bakowycz said. “So it’s been very challenging. I’m still trying, there are different ways. I don’t know how many of them are on various types of social media. So, it’s a challenge, but I’ll keep trying.”

Bakowycz shared her thoughts on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the history leading up to it.

“This is not a surprise. The fact that it was so intense was somewhat of a surprise, but what he wasn’t prepared for was the resilience of the Ukrainian citizens, because they’re not backing down,” she said. “They got their independence in ’91, and there’s no way that that they’re going to give it up. It’s just not possible. So they’ll fight to the death, –and that’s what they’re doing.”

People at the event were pleased to see so many community members come together to pray for Ukraine.

“As long as we’re in the right place at the right time we can make a difference, and my thing is this, –now is the time to work together. We can’t wait until the war is over. We’ve got to get busy right now,” Yushonda Midgette said.

“We do hope that people will take messages here and share, and continue to rally for Ukraine and get a better perspective of what’s really going on there, and we definitely hope that people will take the messages and take it out to their families and their friends and understand that we’re all in this together,” community activist Sonya Patrick said.