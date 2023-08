Dredging work taking place near Carolina Beach Inlet through end of August

Dredging work is continuing through the end of the month in Carolina Beach (Photo: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Dredging work near the Carolina Beach Inlet is scheduled to continue through August 31st.

The dredge MERRITT arrived in Snows Cut on August 19th to begin the project.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District says the goal is to dredge the bar in Carolina Beach Inlet to a project depth of eight feet.