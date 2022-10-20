Drive-Thru Greek Festival to be held over the weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —A popular Wilmington Festival is giving people a double-take this year.

Just five months after the annual Greek Festival in May, St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church is gearing up to kick off a weekend-long, drive-thru event tomorrow.

Organizers say this event won’t have the wines, music and dancers, like the one in May, but you will be able to drive up and purchase some of your favorite Greek foods like gyros, lamb, and baklava.

Festival promotions director Basile Katsikis says may’s event had record-breaking turnout, which is why they decided to do another one with a twist.

“We had people coming from Fayetteville, Raleigh, all the way from Myrtle Beach coming. We were just, –our hearts just jumped for joy, but the thing that really made us is ‘ oh my god, when are you going to open again’, because we really would love to see a drive-through. So, we kind of said –you know what, let’s go ahead and do the drive through again, and that’s what we want. Just give them a little bit of a taste to hold them over until May,” said Basile Katsikis, Greek Festival promotions director.

The Greek Festival will run tomorrow through Sunday at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church across from UNCW.

Drive-thru hours are 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday. Proceeds benefit the church, and nonprofits like Family Promise, First Fruits, and Good Shepherd Center.