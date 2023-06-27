Driver arrested after fleeing police, crashing vehicle into house

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A juvenile driver has been arrested after fleeing police and crashing the vehicle into a house.

Wilmington Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle after it ran a red light.

Police say the vehicle began to pick up speed and fled from officers.

Due to the unsafe conditions, units terminated the pursuit shortly after but continued to follow the vehicle from a safe distance.

The suspect’s vehicle jumped the railroad tracks before eventually colliding with a residence in the 500 block of Greenfield Street.

The resident of the home was not injured, however, the juvenile driver received injuries from the collision.

The driver has been charged with Felony Flee to Elude, Speeding, Stop Sign Violation, and Possession of Marijuana.