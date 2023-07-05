Drivers voice concerns over 16th and 17th railroad crossings

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you drive in Wilmington, you might have noticed some changes to railroad crossings on two very busy streets.

It’s been one week since CSX finished its rail maintenance projects on the 16th and 17th Street crossings.

Many motorists say the crossings are noticeably higher than the road.

Many of the vehicles going over the crossings are leaving the ground and bottoming out as they land.

Peggy Boney is the owner of Boney Radiator Services.

She said the uneven surface can cause serious damage to cars.

“It’s very damaging to the vehicles,” Boney said. “I mean it can cause, people, especially speeding, like we see a lot of, sometimes, you can do damage to your car, to the suspension. You can do damage to your bumper. I mean, there are just numerous things. You could probably ruin your brakes for that matter.”

The Cape Fear Literacy Council is located right next to the 17th Street railroad crossing.

Erin Payne is the development director for the council.

She said it was noticeable whenever cars go over the crossing too fast.

“One thing that has been noted is that we hear cars hitting the railroad tracks and the difference between the heights of the railroad tracks and the pavement,” Payne said. “And, so, uh yeah, you definitely hear when you’ve got a car that’s either a low-lying car or a top-heavy car going over that. It’s loud.”

Payne said signs reducing speed or showing there is a bump ahead would help prevent drivers from damaging their cars.

We’ve reached out to CSX for a comment but have not heard back yet.