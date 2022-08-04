‘Drought’ to have first in-person Wilmington screening

Jengo's Playhouse (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cucalorus has announced that the locally-made film “Drought” will be screening in person for the first time in Wilmington.

It’s part of the Friday Night Film Series at Jengo’s Playhouse on Friday, August 5 at 7:30 p.m.

“Drought” was written and directed by local filmmakers Hannah Black and Megan Petersen.

“Hannah and I met in a Meisner class 6 years ago at Actor’s Arsenal, an acting studio in Wilmington, NC,” said Petersen, who also stars in the film. “During the 2 year program, our acting coach, Ron Fallica, showed us Mark Duplass’s SXSW talk encouraging filmmakers to make movies on the weekends with friends. So we did that!”

Years later the Duplass brothers, Mark and Jay, signed on to executive produce the film. The two are Emmy winning producers, directors, writers and actors.

Cucalorus said “Drought” is a feature length film about a girl, Sam, her brother Carl, best friend Lewis, and estranged sister Lillian that find themselves on a crazy adventure to chase a storm. Carl is on the autism spectrum and fascinated with weather, but their small town is going through a drought. All he wants is to chase a storm he is predicting. The gang ends up together on a fun adventure mixed with learning about forgiveness and the importance of family.

The cast and crew are all NC-based, including Wilmington locals Drew and Owen Scheid, who play Lewis and Carl, respectively.

The newly renovated Jengo’s Playhouse cocktail bar will be open from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Tickets for this screening and upcoming Jengo’s events are now available at www.jengos.eventive.org/schedule.