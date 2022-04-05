Duke Energy and county officials to test sirens around Brunswick Nuclear Plant

Brunswick Nuclear Plant in Southport. (Photo: nuclear.duke-energy.com)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13.

In addition, individual sirens will be tested multiple times during the week of April 26.

As part of our regular, quarterly testing, the 38 sirens within 10 miles of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will sound for five to 30 seconds on April 13.

To ensure they are working properly, it may be necessary to test some sirens more than once.

Testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Brunswick and New Hanover counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.

Additional testing is necessary to close out our recent upgrade project on the sirens.

Each individual siren will need to be tested using both a short, 20-second test as well as longer 3-minute tests. These tests will occur between April 26 and April 29 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Because these are tests, local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages.

If there were ever a real emergency at the plant requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.

For more information about nuclear emergency preparedness and outdoor warning sirens, residents can visit duke-energy.com/NuclearEP.